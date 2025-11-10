Ashland FY2027 EPS Forecast Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Ashland in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.38. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASH. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

NYSE ASH opened at $50.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. Ashland has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%. Ashland has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ashland by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ashland by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

