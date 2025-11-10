Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 and last traded at GBX 0.15. 58,495,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 59,435,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16.
Rockfire Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.14.
Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Rockfire Resources
Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- AI Demand Is Coming—Is Microchip Technology Ready?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.