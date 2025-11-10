Brookline Capital Management Predicts electroCore Q4 Earnings

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for electroCore in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECOR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of electroCore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $5.83 on Monday. electroCore has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.30.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 447.87%. electroCore has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in electroCore by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 318,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 154,973 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 857.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

