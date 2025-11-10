Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

SINT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sintx Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Sintx Technologies Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of SINT opened at $3.27 on Friday. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 256.59% and a negative net margin of 674.05%.

Insider Transactions at Sintx Technologies

In other news, CEO Eric K. Olson acquired 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,975 shares in the company, valued at $89,410.50. This trade represents a 72.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Gregg R. Honigblum bought 50,000 shares of Sintx Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive directly owned 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,800. This trade represents a 357.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,275 shares of company stock worth $252,991. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sintx Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

