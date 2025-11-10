New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Up 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 195,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 90,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
About New Age Metals
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
