TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,449,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 730% from the average daily volume of 294,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 target price on shares of TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TNR Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.30.
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
