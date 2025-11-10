TSE:AD FY2027 EPS Boosted by Raymond James Financial

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSE:ADFree Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust in a research note issued on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Pierse now forecasts that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance

