InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) CEO Sells $15,100.00 in Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James Wirth sold 10,000 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $15,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,104,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,486.96. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.7%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.06.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Featured Stories

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

