FY2027 EPS Estimate for Immunocore Decreased by Analyst

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for Immunocore in a report released on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s FY2028 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of Immunocore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Immunocore stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 0.78. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider David M. Berman sold 22,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $803,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 51.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 4,696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

