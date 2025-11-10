Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $2.99 Million in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in CoreWeave by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other news, SVP Chen Goldberg sold 19,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $2,268,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,037.20. This represents a 34.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 29,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $3,827,453.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 215,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,569,278.84. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,743,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,624,537 over the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

CoreWeave Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $104.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average of $118.05.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

