Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 152.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,533,880.45. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $1,286,288.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,501.28. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $133.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.58 and its 200 day moving average is $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.