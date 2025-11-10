Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 77,004 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,004 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,413 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE RVLV opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $295.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Revolve Group Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

