Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $48.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of BILL to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BILL from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.70, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.91 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of BILL

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BILL by 21.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,207,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at about $10,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

