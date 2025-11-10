KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF $KXI

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,722,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of KXI opened at $64.29 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $871.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

