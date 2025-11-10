Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 90.32 and a current ratio of 90.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.11.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $561,346.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,599.18. This trade represents a 15.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,265,000 after buying an additional 63,191 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $7,813,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 405,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 88,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.