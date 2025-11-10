Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 23,490 Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. $ZTR

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTR. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 18.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $6.46 on Monday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

