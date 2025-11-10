Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 11,020 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. $NBXG

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 336,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 28.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 751,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NBXG opened at $14.77 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

