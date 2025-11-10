SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. KBC Group NV raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $82.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.45. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $201.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.68 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

