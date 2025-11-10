BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $5.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.60 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $130,944.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 568,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,917.68. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $27,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 291,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,990.80. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 88,565 shares of company stock valued at $423,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,084,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 218,684 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $95,166,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 103.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 312,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 159,203 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,086,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 71,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,182,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 404,823 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

