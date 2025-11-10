Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Box, Inc. $BOX

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 73,744 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in BOX by 7,130.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of BOX by 692.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $1,674,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,480,732 shares in the company, valued at $48,612,431.56. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $152,611.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 502,251 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,485.59. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,724 shares of company stock worth $3,309,293. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

BOX opened at $31.35 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.87.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.