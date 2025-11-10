Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208,775 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in NU by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 59,207 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 6.4% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 901,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 54,409 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at $38,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of NU by 7,571.8% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,534,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $15.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

