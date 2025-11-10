Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 76.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE ADX opened at $22.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

