177,347 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Purchased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 177,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:DAL opened at $58.91 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

