Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $138,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,113 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,805,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,497,000 after buying an additional 601,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,571,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,811,000 after acquiring an additional 132,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,538,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,107 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.88%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

