KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 71.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.