KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,968 Barrick Mining Corporation $B

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,968 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in B. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $27,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on B shares. National Bankshares raised Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

