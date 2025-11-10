Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.8% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,633,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,357,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB stock opened at $253.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.11 and a 200-day moving average of $242.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
