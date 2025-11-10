Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $799,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 214.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 101.5% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.32). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

