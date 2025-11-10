Sigma Planning Corp Invests $346,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 743.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after buying an additional 434,925 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $28,689,000. Amanah Holdings Trust acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $44,527,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $19,741,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $377.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $419.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

