Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth $574,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 60.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in StoneCo by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 236,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,459 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,825,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $669.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.81 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on STNE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

