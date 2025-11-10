Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,211 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 253.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 202.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.38.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD opened at $319.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $230.05 and a 52-week high of $353.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.06 and its 200-day moving average is $310.30.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

