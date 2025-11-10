KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 49.2% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.0%

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $101.08 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $105.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.83.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

