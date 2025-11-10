Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 90.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $911.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 103.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.