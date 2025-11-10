J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JILL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on J.Jill from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $15.17 on Friday. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $231.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter. J.Jill had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. Analysts expect that J.Jill will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J.Jill by 47.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 768,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 192,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

