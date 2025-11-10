RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,318 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 86.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $118.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

