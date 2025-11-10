Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1,859.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 137,393 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Aptiv by 63.1% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 144.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $83.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

