Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.82 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $103.22 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $106.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average is $101.26.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

