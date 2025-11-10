Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 122,073 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1,127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,073 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $26,719,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. The trade was a 84.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $529,579. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.