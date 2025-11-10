Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $528.4167.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rebecca Taub sold 43,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $15,388,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 461,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,988,740.36. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 129,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.24, for a total transaction of $47,824,641.28. Following the sale, the director owned 187,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,295,599.36. This trade represents a 40.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have bought 165,683 shares of company stock worth $61,921,142 and have sold 258,814 shares worth $97,172,693. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $798,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 361.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL opened at $489.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of -1.04. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $496.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.42.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $287.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

