HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $38.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.1250.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 56.17%.The company had revenue of ($37.39) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.10%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

