RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,759,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,154,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,170,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,666,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter worth $10,213,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Trading Up 5.6%

NYSE:SQM opened at $48.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.92. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Quimica y Minera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.81.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

