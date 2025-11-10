RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.29 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $58.88 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.