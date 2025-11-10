RWA Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.18 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $71.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

