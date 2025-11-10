RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.8%

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $171.61 on Monday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $189.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.84 and a 200 day moving average of $148.07.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

