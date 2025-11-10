Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,849 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 56.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 416,337 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $9.59 on Monday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUNR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Machines to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

