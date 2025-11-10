Equity Residential $EQR Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $165,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity Residential by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,027 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 674,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,272,000 after purchasing an additional 442,584 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $27,944,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $26,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $59.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

