Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 4,109 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 323.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after purchasing an additional 81,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,843,000 after buying an additional 34,708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 426,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,236 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after acquiring an additional 85,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:TM opened at $202.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.11. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $211.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $80.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

