SAM Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SAM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.04.

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average of $219.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

