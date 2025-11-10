Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $329.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $219.86 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.50 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.21 and its 200-day moving average is $324.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

