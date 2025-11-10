Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,446,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615,647 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.65% of Peloton Interactive worth $44,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $23,239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,862 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 236.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,394,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 1,683,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after buying an additional 1,503,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,299.75. This trade represents a 40.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 110,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $887,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,165.45. The trade was a 52.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,834,177 shares of company stock worth $14,655,695 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

PTON stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.61 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

